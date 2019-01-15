LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple has been fined after police say they left endangered turtles in a hotel wastebasket.
It happened last summer, but officials just determined their sentences, according to a report by WKYT.
Danielle Tosh, 25, and Michael House, 42, are accused of getting drunk and taking loggerhead sea turtle hacklings from a beach in Tybee Island.
Those kind of turtles are a threatened species, which means you can't even touch them without a permit. Police say they left them in a hotel wastebasket where a housekeeper found them.
All of the turtles survived.
Both Tosh and House were fined $930 each.
