LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the escalation of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continues, the number of people in hospitals and intensive care units have reached their highest levels in months.
And yet, the state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after becoming infected, has fallen to an all-time low.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the state recorded another 672 infections, which was a record for a Monday. That followed two consecutive weeks with more than 6,000 new infections each. Kentucky recorded 6,200 new cases in all of June.
“I remain concerned that we are still in an escalating situation," State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.
Stack said that if cases continue to escalate, the state may see substantial increases in hospitalizations.
Until the wide availability of a vaccine, people can only mitigate the pandemic’s impact by reducing the spread of the virus, Stack said. He urged people to practice proper hygiene, remain at least 6 feet apart and to wear their masks.
Mortality rate falls, hospitalizations rise
But the governor also reported only three more COVID-19-related deaths. Through the first 12 days of the month, the state has recorded 81 deaths, down from 124 during the same period last month.
Put in other words, during the first 12 days of October, the number of new infections has risen by about a third compared to the same period in September, but the number of deaths has fallen by about a third.
The state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after becoming infected, fell to a record low 1.55%. It was nearly 1.9% a month ago. That means a month ago, the state recorded one death for every 54 infections. Now, it records one death for every 65 infections.
And that’s the overall rate since the pandemic began. For cases and deaths after June, the mortality is just over 1%, meaning the state is reporting one death for every 95 infections.
However, state officials have warned that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators, meaning that cases spike first, and a few weeks later, so do hospitalizations and deaths.
Both hospitalizations and the number of patients in the ICU trended upward slightly in the last month, but spiked Monday.
Beshear said 672 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals, which was the highest since the state recorded 683 hospitalizations on Aug. 12. Perhaps more worrying, the share of hospitalized patients who are in the ICU has risen. It was about one in five patients on Aug. 12. It was about one in four patients Monday.
And the number of people in the ICU, at 180, was the highest since mid-May — though available ICU capacity was at about 60% Monday.
Beshear, who held Monday’s news conference in quarantine, urged Kentuckians to continue to adhere to pandemic guidelines, and he again urged businesses to enforce the state’s mask mandate and to refuse service to people who do not comply.
He said some state officials have issued fines to businesses that do not comply, and others have been ordered closed. The governor said businesses should enforce the mask mandate for no other reason than self-preservation.
How the state deals with the pandemic, Beshear said, will determine the length of the recession and how quickly business activity bounces back.
