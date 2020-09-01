LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New COVID-19 infections and related deaths in Kentucky remain near record highs, and state leaders urged residents to keep Kentucky Derby and Labor Day gatherings small and to wear masks.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 807 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 155 in Jefferson County.
The governor also announced 15 novel coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, the second-highest daily toll since the pandemic began.
For the first three days of the week, Kentucky has recorded 1,650 new COVID-19 infections, the second-highest total for a Sunday through Tuesday period, after July 19-21.
Since Saturday, the state also has announced 27 COVID-19-related deaths, the second-highest total for a Sunday through Tuesday period, after May 17-19.
With people likely to get together for Kentucky Derby watching on Saturday and Labor Day cookouts Monday, Beshear and state Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged Kentuckians to wear masks, keep at least 6 feet apart and frequently wash their hands to prevent an escalation in virus cases.
Beshear also admonished people who refuse to adhere to the guidance, especially wearing masks, because they believe the mandate and other mitigation measures are politically motivated.
“There is nothing partisan about asking people to wear a mask when a Republican vice president and a Democratic governor all tell you that it’s going to save lives and help us get back to where we need to be,” he said.
“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about basic science. … And then, it’s about ... how many of us, individually, in our hearts, care for the people around us and are willing to do something that might not be comfortable if it saves other people’s lives."
Beshear also said that people who are refusing to wear masks are contributing to prolonging the pandemic.
“When every public health official says wearing a mask is the most important thing, if you’re unwilling to wear one, you’re contributing to what will hold us back, what will make it difficult to do all the things we want to do,” Beshear said.
“Ignoring the problem makes you part of it,” he said.
Indiana
The state of Indiana reported 721 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 94,891.
The Indiana State Health Department said 16 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,093. To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
As of Monday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 5.5%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 6.7%.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,769 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,083.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.