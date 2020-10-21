LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 crisis in Kentucky is continuing to escalate, with cases for October now already surpassing the total recorded in all of September. And while the virus is killing a smaller share of people who get infected, the sheer number of cases means the state is on pace for its deadliest month yet.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations hit a new record high Wednesday, and use of intensive care beds is at the highest level in five months — though ample hospital capacity remains.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday urged people to avoid even small gatherings, if they are not absolutely necessary, saying one college party caused 66 cases, one wedding caused 44 cases, and one gathering for coffee caused eight cases and two deaths.
“We’ve got to be more careful,” Beshear said.
The governor reported 1,487 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, a record-high excluding a day from earlier this month that included hundreds of backlogged cases.
In the last seven days, the state has recorded 8,132 new cases, eclipsing the 8,000-per-week mark for the first time since the pandemic began.
Through the first 21 days in October, the state has recorded 21,057 new cases, which is more than the 20,999 cases the state reported in all 30 days in September. Comparing just the first 21 days of each month, the number of cases in October is up more than 50% compared to the same period of September.
Beshear said the current escalation is more dangerous than prior ones because of the high number of cases and because infections are rising almost all over the state and country.
He urged Kentuckians to vote early to reduce crowds at polling places on election day.
Beshear also reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths, which is one below a single-day record. In the last seven days, the state has recorded 87 deaths, a record high for a seven-day stretch, and 10 more than the previous record.
The state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after testing positive, is near its lowest point, but the sheer number of cases is now pushing the death toll to record levels. Through the first 21 days of the month, the state has reported 189 deaths, 10 more than during the same period in September, which has been the deadliest month so far.
Through the first 21 days of the month, the state has reported an average of nine deaths per day, a record high and twice the daily death rate the state reported in June.
Eleven of the people whose deaths were reported Wednesday were at least 80 years old, and 15 were at least 70. But the virus also killed two people in their 50s and a 42-year-old.
Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 1,363 deaths. About half of those who died were at least 80, and three quarters were at least 70.
Beshear said that 794 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Wednesday, an all-time high, according to data from the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Of those, 203 were receiving intensive care, the highest number since mid-May.
The Kentucky Hospital Association said that as of Tuesday, 3,854 hospital beds were available, or about a third of the total number of hospital beds in the state. The association also said that COVID-19 patients occupied about 14% of ICU beds, and that 16% of the state’s total ICU beds remained available.
The state also said that 17,534 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus, which is about 19.3% of all cases.
Nationally, more than 8.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins University, and nearly 222,000 people across the country have died. Globally, the university said, more than 41 million cases have been reported, along with more than 1.1 million deaths.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, at the University of Washington, projects that the death toll in the U.S. will, by Feb. 1, exceed 389,000. In Kentucky, it will be near 4,000 by then, the IHME said.
The institute also said that by Feb. 1, universal mask use could prevent more than 70,000 deaths in the U.S. and nearly 1,000 in Kentucky.
Beshear said that people should be willing to suffer inconveniences, such as avoiding gatherings and wearing masks, to protect other people's lives.
