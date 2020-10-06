LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky recorded another day with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, and Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the mask mandate for another 30 days.
With 1,054 new cases reported Tuesday, the state remains on pace to break last week’s record high number of new infections. For the first three days of the week, the state has reported another 2,213 infections, 283 more than last week at this time.
Beshear said too many people are not following the guidance, and he is asking businesses to make sure that people do not receive service if they do not wear a mask. Businesses that do not follow the guidance can be fined or even closed, the governor said, though he hoped that a reminder would suffice.
Beshear and state Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that businesses should want patrons to comply for their own interests.
If cases spike again, more people will stay away from businesses, they said.
The state’s economic activity depends on it getting the virus under control, Beshear said.
The governor also reported another four COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 1,218.
The state’s positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back negative, was 4.29%, down from 4.69% reported on Monday. The state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who die after testing positive, fell to 1.64%.
Indiana
Indiana reported 990 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 126,946.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 8.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.9%. Statewide, more than 1.4 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said 30 more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,484.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
