LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky has created a fund to solicit donations through which Kentuckians can support people who have lost income because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said in Frankfort on Monday.
Beshear said the Team Kentucky Fund will collect donations from Kentuckians to support people who have lost income or been otherwise negatively affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Contributions to the fund are tax deductible.
“We can make a difference in people’s lives in ways that will be incredibly meaningful,” he said.
Beshear also said that the state created a phone number where people can report others who are not complying with social distancing guidance. And he said liquor stores, laundromats and computer repair shops will remain open, but mobile grooming and pet grooming businesses have to close.
The governor also said that the state had trained 135 state employees to help handle the spike in unemployment filings, and he expected the state would train more.
Beshear also said:
- The state is working with emergency management personnel to determine how to increase the number of available intensive care beds.
- People can report dangerous behaviour that violates social distancing guidance by calling 888-KYSAFER.
- The state would conduct a survey to track the location of every single piece of needed medical equipment and put together a list of health care providers whose businesses are shut down and who may be able to help if the crisis gets worse.
- Social distancing is not social isolation. People should make sure they use technology to communicate with others.
- Liquor stores will remain open because the state does not want to change Kentuckians lives in ways that it does not have to.
- Computer repair shops also will remain open, provided they can follow social distancing guidance, because the state wants its residents to have access to entertainment and information.
- While mobile grooming and pet grooming businesses have to cease operations for now, laundromats will remain open, provided they follow social distancing guidance, because clothes, too, can transmit the virus.
- The state is looking at options for nonviolent felons over age 60, especially for those near the end of their sentence.
