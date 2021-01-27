LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky veteran who fought in World War II and the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart for his bravery in the process, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report by LEX 18.
Now, Fletcher Williams is on the front lines once again, this time in the fight against COVID-19.
Williams was involved in the D-Day operations to liberate western Europe from the Germans in World War II.
"I was in the glider troops during the war," Williams said.
"Flying in behind enemy lines on a glider, he didn't storm the beach," said Jason Morgan, executive director of Morning Pointe Senior Living.
Williams was injured one month after fighting the invasion of Normandy in 1944.
"Purple Heart, Bronze Star medalist, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and fought in Sicily," Morgan said. "He still took time to get his COVID shot."
Williams worked for the Bluegrass Army Depot before retiring and moving to Morning Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Richmond, Kentucky. While he's very hard of hearing, Williams looks forward to being able to explore outside the building after COVID-19, like going to the dairy barn in Irvine.
"Weekly outings to restaurants, we just want those back and his generation, the greatest generation, is feeling the brunt of this disease," Morgan said.
Even though it's been years since Williams has fought in a war, he continues to be on the front lines.
