LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kentucky totaled 154, and the number of positive cases exceeded 3,000 as of Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
Six more Kentuckians who had contracted the novel coronavirus died, Beshear said.
In recognition of the more than 150 lives that have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beshear said wreaths would be laid in the Capitol rotunda in their memory on Tuesday by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
The ceremony is "just a way we can try to be with folks that this pandemic has taken," he said.
The governor last week ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff as the number of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 100.
Beshear announced 102 new novel coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state's total to 3,050 since the pandemic began.
"Our numbers for today, we think, are a little artificial because a lot of the labs were closed yesterday," he said.
Despite surpassing the 3,000-case threshold, Beshear said his administration believed the state would have seen "significantly more cases by this period."
"You have flattened the curve," he said. "You're passing that test of humanity, and you are protecting people."
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also announced Monday that the "number one focus" in the state's unemployment offices this week will be helping those whose first payments should have come two weeks ago.
Coleman, who doubles as the secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, added that more staff will be trained to handle the surge of new unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's call centers have already expanded from 12 employees to more than 1,000, she said.
The state is also building an automated system to update claimants on when they can expect payments, she said.
"We have processed twice as many claims since March 8 as we did in all of 2019," Coleman said. "Still today we are averaging about 13,000 new claims being filed every day and about 25,000 phone calls coming into our offices every day."
