LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education reached a $350,000 settlement with ACT after it was discovered that information about Kentucky's students who took the ACT was shared with colleges.
When Kentucky students take the ACT test, they are given the option of sharing information with colleges through the test's Educational Opportunity Service (EOS).
Since the ACT test is required, the department of education owns all personal information generated from the test, according to a news release. None of that information was supposed to be available in EOS for sharing.
ACT says the issue happened because of a system updating error.
That data included students' name, address, race, GPA, high school, college types, college major interests and career interests, among other information.
Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said he is "disappointed" the error occurred.
“This was not a data breach or anything similar,” Glass said. “No information was shared about our students that they didn’t agree to share themselves. However, the sharing of this data directly violated our contract with ACT, and we are happy to hear they have corrected the matter.”
ACT began notifying students who were affected on Thursday.
