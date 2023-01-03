LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky conservation officers now have some new K-9 partners.
The state's Department of Fish and Wildlife recently welcomed three new service dogs to its law enforcement division.
The K-9s are siblings named Cosmo, River and Gambit. The Labrador Retrievers were paired with officers who spent three weeks training with them in North Carolina.
The dogs are trained for narcotics detection, article location and trailing.
The department hopes they will also provide positive interactions with the public.
