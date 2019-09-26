FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office warned parents on Facebook that it has confiscated 600 marijuana vape cartridges in 2019 alone, and many of those cases involve teenagers.
The vapes look legal, but police say they're getting kids high.
"The flavors go from watermelon, cherry, you name it," said Joe Saunier, Franklin County deputy and school resource officer.
He said the marijuana vape cartridges are laced with high levels of THC.
"It's all oriented toward teen use, and we've got to stop that," Saunier said.
Franklin County deputies compared plant-based marijuana in 2013 with an average THC content of 16% to the amount of THC they're finding in these vapes, which is 90% or higher.
"It's not this genre of kids or this genre. It's everybody's kid," Saunier said. "Anybody that says, 'Oh, not my kid.' Yeah, yeah it is. It's everybody."
Saunier points to the popular "Dabwoods," which don't smell like pot.
"It doesn't put off an aroma like (marijuana)," he said. "Most of it's a sweet smell, the cherry (flavor) or whatever they've masked it with is what you'll smell."
He said parents should be on the lookout and double check what their kids are carrying.
"Talk to them. Take it. Confiscate it," Saunier said. "Do what you need to do."
Law enforcement says anyone who knows of people selling these devices should call police.
