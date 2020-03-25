LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival says the 2020 Marathon and Marathon Relay will not be rescheduled for the year, but runners can still participate in other ways, including virtually.
The Humana miniMarathon has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 22. The Marathon and Marathon Relay could not be rescheduled due to a tight time schedule for August.
"This is an unprecedented time for all of us," said KDF President and CEO, Matt Gibson. "We know our runners are disappointed that the event is not able to be held in April and we share in that disappointment. Public health and safety needs to be everyone's priority right now, and we continue to support that effort."
Registered runners will have the following options:
-Run the 2020 miniMarathon at the newly rescheduled date of August 22, 2020 (miniMarathon participants who want to “stay in the race” don’t need to do anything and will be moved automatically to the new August date. Marathon and Relay participants can transfer to the mini through their runner profile. Deadline to move to the mini is April 25.)
-Run the 2020 miniMarathon, Marathon and Relay Virtually (This option allows runners to participate but run on their own time and still receive a medal, shirt and other perks. Participants can choose the virtual option through their runner profile and need to do so by April 25.)
-Defer registration to 2021 or 2022 (Runners who wish to defer their registration to another year, have until April 25 to decide, and can do so through their existing runner profile or email minimarathon@kdf.org to request the deferral.)
-Make 2020 registration fee a donation (The Derby Festival’s miniMarathon has been part of the local community for more than 40 years. As a not-for-profit the Festival is able produce the races each year through entry fees. With the 2020 event initially scheduled for April, a majority of funds from registration have already been put toward operational expenses and runner experiences.)
The miniMarathon start time will also be moved to 6:30 a.m. due to expected heat and humid conditions. Louisville Water Company will supply additional water for the event, as well as misters and sprayers. Norton Sports Health will create a new training program to help runners prepare for the miniMarathon. The starting line will still be located on Main Street near Slugger Field, with the traditional miniMarathon path.
"We appreciate the patience from our runners, as well as the support our races have received from the community for decades," Gibson said.
This is the 47th year for the miniMarathon and would have been the 19th year for the Marathon. This is the first time in KDF history that the mini has needed to be postponed and the first time the Marathon has been cancelled.
