LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival kicked off a new event on Saturday.
The Block Party was held at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The new festival aims to spotlight minority-owned businesses throughout Louisville.
The event includes a shopping marketplace with more than 40 vendors, food trucks and wellness activities.
More than a dozen nonprofits who are making an impact in west Louisville were also at the vent to showcase their services.
"The great thing is, after the pandemic, we're getting such good feedback that people are so ready to come together and celebrate this season, this community, being together again, what we've all come through, and we've really kept that in mind," Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said.
KDF officials said they got public input to create the Block Party.
