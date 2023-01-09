LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's Royal Court was introduced Monday morning.
The women will attend nearly 70 KDF events this spring, beginning March 16, serving as official ambassadors for the city of Louisville.
The women earn scholarship money, sponsor gifts and a complimentary wardrobe.
"This is such an honor and such a privilege," said Valerie Tran, a member of the court. "My 5-year-old self would have never imagined. I've always looked up to the Derby princesses, and once I started college, I got to know some of them. ...They're like some of the best people in the world."
The candidates represent different colleges and must maintain a 3.0 GPA.
"I'm honored to be representing the city of Louisville and being an ambassador for Derby," said Mahshad Taheri, a member of the court. "I love the Kentucky Derby Festival.”
The court was chosen from nearly 100 applicants, KDF said. Below are the five members and information about them, courtesy of KDF:
- Hayley Benson, of Louisville
- Hayley, 21-years-old, is a junior at the University of Louisville majoring in Biology on the Pre-Medical track. She’s a Woodford R. Porter Scholar, Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Scholar, a recipient of the Humana Foundation Scholarship Program, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and works for UofL’s Resources for Academic Achievement as a General Chemistry I Structured Learning Assistant.
- Lauren Carter, of Lexington
- Lauren, 22-years-old, is a senior at the University of Kentucky Lewis Honors College double majoring in Management and Marketing on the Pre-Law track. She is a Merit Scholar, Vice President of the Order of Omega Leadership and Honors Fraternity, has received the Girl Scouts Bronze and Silver Awards, is involved in Best Buddies, and is the Founder of Stop Throwing Stones: A Kindness Movement.
- Mallory Hudson. of Bowling Green
- Mallory, 21-years-old, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
- Mahshad Taheri, of Louisville
- Mahshad, 21-years-old, is a senior at the University of Louisville majoring in Finance. She is a Jones Scholar, a SHPEP Scholar, Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Scholar, founder of MENASA (Middle Eastern North African Student Organization), volunteer for Kentucky Refugee Ministries, a mentor for College Mentors for Kids, and works for the Admissions Office and Campus Housing Department at UofL.
- Valerie Tran, of Louisville
- Valerie, 22-years-old, is a senior at the University of Louisville majoring in Industrial Engineering. She is the Executive Director of raiseRED Dance Marathon, co-founder of the Homeland Project, a Vogt Scholar, member of Chi Omega Sorority, and has been named Volunteer of the Year (by UofL) and Young Philanthropist of the Year (by the Association of Fundraising Professionals).
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.