LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is keeping a close eye on the new coronavirus. The festival released a statement Monday over questions about upcoming events.
"The Kentucky Derby Festival is monitoring the developments related to the coronavirus and will continue to do so over the coming days and weeks. Working with our partners with the city, the Department of Health and Wellness and other agencies, we will take any necessary precautions at our events. At this time, everything is set to go on as scheduled. If there are changes, we’ll make sure to communicate those to both the media and our patrons."
KDF presents more than 70 events each spring including the Steamboat Race, Pegasus Parade and the Marathon. The festival's opening ceremony, Thunder Over Louisville, is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020. WDRB Media will broadcast the airshow and fireworks this year.
