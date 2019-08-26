LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for a few good princesses.
The application for the 2020 Royal Court opened online on Monday at KDF.org.
"The Festival's Royal Court is a great opportunity for any talented young woman to earn scholarship monies, as well as serve as an official ambassador for the city and the Kentucky Derby Festival in the spring," the Kentucky Derby Festival states in a news release. "The program is not a beauty pageant. Each member of the Royal Court receives two $1,000 scholarships -- one from The Fillies, Inc., and one from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation. In addition to other sponsor gifts, each woman also receives a complimentary wardrobe."
Young women from Kentucky or southern Indiana who are full-time college students (at least in their second year) are eligible to apply.
"Applicants must be single, female residents of Kentucky or the metropolitan area, including Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties of Indiana, and full-time college students (in at least 2nd year), with a minimum accumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale," the news release states. "Candidates must also be poised, outstanding in the community and 18 years old on or before December 31, 2019."
All applicants must attend a screening on either Saturday, Nov. 2, or Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Goldberg Simpson Law Firm at 9301 Dayflower Street in Lousiville."
The deadline to apply is Oct. 13.
For more information, contact Melanie Miller, Vice President of the Fillies, Inc. at (502) 558-4152 or email at melaniejmiller@gmail.com.
