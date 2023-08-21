LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is searching for its next Derby Burger Champion.
According to a news release, the 2024 competition is opening earlier than years past with the grilling season in full swing. Burger recipes will be accepted until Dec. 1 for the 12th annual competition.
"With the many ways burgers can be prepared, seasoned, and dressed, we always look forward to the unique recipes that are submitted from around the state," Carey Brown, chief operating officer of the Kentucky Beef Council said in a news release.
Chefs from home kitchens or restaurants are encouraged to submit. Submissions should have a creative burger name, description and photo.
According to a news release, burger recipes are judged on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation. The burgers have to be 100% beef and include Dan-O's seasoning in the recipe.
Eight preliminary finalists will be announced in February, and then online voting will begin. The winning burger gets featured during the Kentucky Derby Festival.
To submit a recipe, click here.
