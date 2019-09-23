LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is partnering with the Muhammad Ali Center to design the 2020 Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon medals.
The project will be the second festival medal series featuring iconic scenes and sites from around the city.
"We are especially proud to be partnering with the Kentucky Derby Festival for the miniMarathon and Marathon where athletes from around the world will convene in Muhammad's hometown to literally live and achieve our motto of being great and doing great things," said Donald Lassere, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.
Shanna Ward, the race director, said, "Runners wanted one of Louisville's hometown heroes to be part of our race. Ali's legacy resonates with them, and we're honored to partner with the organization that helps continue his mission."
Additionally, the festival will have five rounds of registration deals in honor of the partnership. Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, 100 runners will have the opportunity to register at a discounted cost for 24 hours. The registration prices will increase with each round of deals.
Race participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the medal series, giving them a say in the final design. The medal is expected to be revealed in 2020.
The 2020 Humana miniMarathon and Marathon are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25.
