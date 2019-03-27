LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the full list of participants for the Thunder Over Louisville air show.
The show, which serves as a prelude to the fireworks show on the night of April 13, features a U.S. Navy team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the 123rd Kentucky Air National Guard.
Below is the full list of acts:
- A-10: 163 Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard
- Acemaker T-33: Greg Coyler
- AH-1/UH-1: HMLA 773 Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron
- B-52: 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale U.S. Air Force Base, Louisiana
- Billy Werth: Pitts
- C-17: 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
- C-17: 157th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia
- CH-53: HM-14 Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia
- C-130J: 39AS Dyess Air Force Base, Texas
- CT-142: 402 Squadron Winnipeg, Royal Canadian Air Force
- C-130H: 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville
- CF-18: 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force
- CT-155: 419 Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force
- F/A-18: VFA-106 Super Hornet Tac Demo, U.S. Navy
- F-15C: 159th Fighter Wing Louisiana Air National Guard
- F-16: 482 Fighter Wing, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida
- F-16: 180th Fighter Wing Toledo Air National Guard, Ohio
- HC-130: Patrick Air Force Base, Florida
- KC-135: 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard
- KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails
- Lee Leet: Super Tucano
- Matt Younkin: Twin Beech
- MH-60R: HSM-40 military base, Florida
- Swampfox P-51 Mustang
- T-6: 71st Flying Training Wing Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma
- T-38: 80th Flying Training Wing (Euro- NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program) Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas
- Trojan Thunder: T-28
- United States Army Parachute Team (U.S. Army Golden Knights)
- UPS -747-8
- U.S. Navy Legacy Flight
