LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the list of celebrities who will be coming to Louisville for various KDF events, including the Celebrity Day at Churchill Downs, the Pegasus Parade and the Great Steamboat Race.
The list appeared in a news release issued today. It includes:
- Natalie Zea -- Actress who has appeared in "Detour" and "Justified." (Will attend Celebrity Day, the Pegasus Parade and will co-host the Trifecta Gala.)
- Travis Schuldt -- Actor who has appeared in "Scrubs" and "Passions." (Will attend Celebrity Day, the Pegasus Parade and will co-host the Trifecta Gala.)
- Monte Durham -- Cast member of "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta." (Will attend Celebrity Day, the Pegasus Parade and the Trifecta Gala.)
- Phaedra Parks -- Cast member of "Real Housewives of Atlanta." (Will attend Celebrity Day, the Pegasus Parade and will co-host the Trifecta Gala.)
- Robert Williamson, III -- Cast member of "Celebrity Poker Player." (Will attend the Great Steamboat Race and Celebrity Day.)
- JD Shelburne -- Nashville recording artist. (Will attend the Great Steamboat Race and Celebrity Day.)
- Katie Bouchard -- Miss Kentucky 2018. (Will attend the Great Steamboat Race, Celebrity Day and the Pegasus Parade.)
- Jamon Brown -- NFL football guard for the Atlanta Falcons. (Will attend Celebrity Day and the Pegasus Parade.)
- Most of the Louisville City FC team -- (Will attend the Pegasus Parade.)
- Jecorey "1200" Arthur -- Music artist (Will perform the opening act of the Pegasus Parade.)
- Chef Darnell Ferguson -- Owner of SuperChefs restaurant, winner of Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games." (Will attend Celebrity Day and the Pegasus Parade.)
- Chef Gerron Hurt -- Winner of Fox's "Master Chef." (Will attend Celebrity Day and the Pegasus Parade.)
- Chef Dallas McGarity -- Owner of The Portage House and the Fat Lamb Modern Kithen and Bar. Winner of Food Network's "Chopped." (Will attend Celebrity Day and the Pegasus Parade.)
- Chef Josh Moore -- Owner of Volare restaurant. Winner of Food Network's "Chopped." (Will attend Celebrity Day.)
This does not include a list of celebrities who will attend the various Derby Eve galas or the Kentucky Derby itself.
Celebrity Day at the Downs will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the sixth floor at Churchill Downs on Thursday, May 2. It will include a traditional Kentucky luncheon and a day of racing on Millionaire's Row.
The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade begins on Broadway at 5 p.m. the same day.
