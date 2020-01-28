LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for volunteers to help put on some of the biggest events of the year.
The festival is looking for groups who can help hand out water at the races, host bands at the Pegasus Parade, help keep the venues clean and volunteer at luncheons.
"Without the help of over 4,000 committed citizens, the Derby Festival would not be the grand civic celebration it has become," the derby festival says on its website.
The Kentucky Derby Festival hosts more than 70 events each year. To sign up to volunteer, click here.
