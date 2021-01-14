LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival is just months away, but it's still unknown how this year's events will look.
KDF officials are meeting daily to discuss options, two of which are virtual and in-person. But just like last year, public health and safety are still a concern and challenge.
"The Kentucky Derby Festival team continues to explore options for events in 2021," KDF said in a statement. "Public health and safety has been and still is the top priority as we look at our upcoming season."
Tawana Bain, founder of Derby Diversity and Business Summit, hosts a week-long conference that connects business-owners and corporate partners from across the country during the week of the Derby.
"We're just excited," Bain said of 2021. "Now, what'll be different this year is, we will do both in-person and virtual."
Like a lot of events,, the business summit had to pivot in 2020.
"I think the reality is that we all learned to be flexible during this time," Bain said. "And so we are really focusing on what it is that we can do."
The annual training program for the Derby Festival Mini and Marathon started Tuesday with a virtual kickoff. Those runners and cyclists for the PNC Tour de Lou can choose between virtual or in-person (socially-distanced) races and rides.
KDF is expected to make an announcement sometime soon.
