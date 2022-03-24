LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival events are kicking off again in Louisville, leading up to Kentucky Derby 148.
On April 2, KDF is bringing a touring parade to more than 30 neighborhoods in the community.
"We're trying to come back this year with all of our events — some new events — and really make it so there's something for everyone," said Aimee Boyd, a spokeswoman for KDF. "That's our goal: to have something for everybody in the community."
The schedule for the parade is below:
- 9 a.m.: Parade leaves the Kentucky Exposition Center (en route to Zoeller Pump Company)
- 9-10 a.m.: Taylor-Berry, North Shively
- 10 a.m. to noon: Hallmark, Park DuValle, Parkland, Chickasaw, Shawnee, Russell
- Noon to 2 p.m.: Parkland, California, Limerick, Old Louisville, Smoketown/Shelby Park, Germantown, Highlands, Tyler Park, Deer Park, Belknap, Hayfield Dundee.
- 2-4 p.m.: Bashford Manor, Newburg, Highview, Okolona, Auburndale
- 4-6 p.m.: Kenwood Hills, Iroquois Park, Coverleaf, Hazelwood, Beechmont, Highland Park
To find out more about the parade route, click here.
The Pegasus Parade, which began in 1956, is returning to Broadway with a new date and time. Instead of being on a Thursday, it will now be May 1, the Sunday before Derby Day. The parade will begin at 3 p.m.
"We hope everybody will bring their families out and enjoy the parade again," Boyd said.
Thunder Over Louisville is returning to the Waterfront on Saturday, April 23, with hundreds of thousands of spectators expected in-person.
This is also a special year for the Pegasus Pins with the 50th edition.
"When everything started happening in 2020, and we had to pause everything, our goal was to be here for the community when we got through this," Boyd said.
For a full list of KDF events, click here.
