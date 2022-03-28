LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new community event from the Kentucky Derby Festival that is set to become an annual tradition.
A Block Party was added to the 2022 schedule and will take place on Saturday, April 16, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.
This free event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy local food trucks, live entertainment, a shopping marketplace, wellness activities, a vendor fair, programming and other activities.
“The Kentucky Derby Festival’s mission has always been to bring our community together in celebration,” Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, said in a news release. “We look forward to returning to in-person events and are thrilled to add the new Block Party to our line-up. This event will showcase even more of what our great city has to offer. We hope everyone will join us as we create a new Derby Festival tradition.”
Around a dozen food trucks will serve food like smoked barbecue, jerk chicken tacos, soul food and more. A complete list of food trucks will soon be available online. No outside food or drink will be allowed.
MELANnaire Marketplace will feature nearly 40 vendors and merchants highlighting Black entrepreneurs.
The complete lineup for the live entertainment will also eventually be announced. There will also be a tent at the event for those wanting to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
