LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An exclusive limited edition jersey was unveiled Tuesday at TEN20 Craft Brewery to commemorate the 10th annual PNC Tour de Lou.
To celebrate the decade of the event, the 2023 jersey highlights the Kentucky Derby with a hot pink design with a teal Pegasus. The jersey is made with 100% polyester, boasts a half-zip and three elastic waist pockets on the back.
The PNC Tour de Lou will be held on Sunday, April 16. The Kentucky Festival is partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club to produce the event. There will be a variety of cycling distances, such as 20, 35 and 62.1 miles. The route will ride through portions of Kentucky and Indiana.
REVEAL TIME! 🎥👀Check out the @PNCBank Tour de Lou Jersey. We’re celebrating 🔟 years with our #KyDerbyFestival colors! This half zip has 3️⃣ elastic waist pockets on the back & made of moisture-wicking fabric. You’ll be cycling in style! 🚲SHOP NOW: https://t.co/joDi7y81mG pic.twitter.com/hAwz8Eau85— KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) February 22, 2023
In addition, the Family Adventure Ride returns for the second year with a casual 2-mile looped course along the waterfront, featuring a scavenger hunt.
To prepare for the PNC Tour de Lou event, a free six-week training program is available for those with all experience levels and includes group rides led by the Louisville Bicycle Club. In order to participate, all participants will need to bring their own bike and helmet. Training will take place from noon to 4 p.m. starting on Sunday, Feb. 26 and will conclude on Sunday, April 2.
To purchase the $80 jersey or register for the training program, click here.
