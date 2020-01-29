LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled this year's Derby poster on Wednesday morning.
The poster consists of artwork created by Casey McKinney. He calls the piece, "Pegasus in Bloom," and says it represents the emotions that come with Derby season. The artwork incorporates several elements of the festival, including the Balloon Glow and Thunder Over Louisville. KDF produced the first official Derby poster in 1981.
"It makes our city unique," said McKinney. "There is no other place like it on the planet. Really, to be in Kentucky during Derby time is like nowhere else, so I'm super-excited."
According to a news release, McKinney is a Louisville artist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Kentucky. He has painted a Henry Clay mural in Lexington, as well as murals for Forecastle Festival. He works at a home studio.
The poster and other merchandise will be released to the public at an event on March 5 at the Mellwood Arts Center. Tickets to the event go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at KDF.org.
