LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the medals for the annual miniMarathon and Marathon coming this April.
The finisher medals for the 50th miniMarathon and Marathon are uniquely designed, featuring an outline of sponsor GE Appliances and the race's logo in black nickel. The miniMarathon has a large number 50 front and center.
"Whether it’s the miniMarathon, Marathon or Relay, achieving that goal deserves recognition. We want our finisher medals to stand out and showcase that accomplishment," said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO.
Fifty years ago, the 13.1-mile race began with just 301 runners in 1974. It's grown to add the marathon run and attracts around 12,000 participates each year, according to a news release.
The race is planned for Saturday, April 29. In-person races will start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Main Street near Slugger Field and finish on Adams Street near Lynn Family Stadium.
