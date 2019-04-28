LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum kicked off Derby week with a tribute to a track legend.
The museum honored John Asher Sunday afternoon by making his legacy a permanent part of the museum.
"John meant so much to the museum over the course of the years," Patrick Armstrong, president of the Kentucky Derby Museum said.
Thousands of people will be stopping to visit the Kentucky Derby Museum this week to learn about the big race and the history of Churchill Downs. They'll take note of a new piece of the museum and leave knowing John Asher's name.
He had a storied career as a journalist and spent nearly two decades working in communications at Churchill Downs. Asher was one of the Derby's greatest ambassadors.
"He loved the Kentucky Derby and he loved Churchill Downs. He loved everything about this racetrack," Karl Schmitt said. "And the thing that made John so endearing is you just loved how much he loved it."
Schmitt hired Asher to work at Churchill Downs all those years ago. An icon in this community, the city of Louisville and the horse racing world was heartbroken when Asher suddenly died last August.
This will be Kentucky's first Derby without him in a very long time and it feels different.
"There's a void," Schmitt said.
The museum honored Asher in the best way it knew how by making the history buff a permanent piece of its history. It dedicated "The History of Churchill Downs" exhibit to Asher.
"We have placed a photo of John in the exhibit for now, but we'll work on it this summer and the finished exhibit will go up probably September time frame," Armstrong said.
As we inch closer and closer to the first Saturday in May, the museum's many visitors will now see Asher's face on the wall.
The honors for Asher this week don't stop there. The section of Central Avenue in front of Churchill Downs will be re-named "John S. Asher Way" Monday afternoon.
