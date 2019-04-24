LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum will showcase the 2018 Triple Crown trophies next week.
All four of the 2018 Triple Crown trophies will be on display beginning on Sunday, April 28. They'll be unveiled with the museum's new exhibit, "Justify and a Century of the Crown."
Gear worn by Justify and his jockey, Mike Smith, will also be on display.
During the event, fans can hear from Hall of Fame jockeys Pat Day and Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert. They will hold a panel discussion at 1 p.m. and will also be signing specialty Private Select Maker's Mark bottles commemorating 100 years of the Triple Crown.
This is available for guests 21-and-over who purchase the special Triple Crown ticket.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.