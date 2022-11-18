LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to the 2023 Kentucky Oaks and Derby went on sale at noon Friday.
New next year at Churchill Downs will be reserved seating at the first turn. The covered space can fit more than 5,000 fans, giving them a view of the Twin Spires, the grandstand and the finish line.
Ticket prices for that new area are $1,261.
Kentucky Derby 149 is set for May 6, 2023. To purchase your tickets, click here.
