LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame will induct eight members this fall, including the first father and son duo in the same class.
Created in 2001 by The Kentucky Distillers' Association, the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the Bourbon industry.
The inducted ceremony will be on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at The Legacy at Dant Crossing in Nelson County, Kentucky.
“We are excited to announce this year’s esteemed group of visionaries, artisans, innovators and disruptors that have made transformative contributions to Kentucky Bourbon and our beloved Commonwealth,” Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said.
This year's nominations include:
- Dr. Jerry O. Dalton is a retired Master Distiller from Jim Beam. Dalton spent 22 years in the industry, working as a chemist for Barton Brands before finishing his career as Master Distiller at Jim Beam for 12 years.
- The late Dixie Sherman Demuth was the owner of Dixie's Elbow Room. As a bar owner in the 1950s, Demuth fought for women's rights in the Kentucky Supreme Court, having a 200-year law overturned to allow women to serve and enjoy alcohol in a public bar.
- Greg Fischer, former Mayor of Louisville, is credited with creating and promoting "Bourbonism," a movement focused on Louisville's leading position in Bourbon, tourism and local food industries.
- Pete Kamer is the owner of Distillery Engineering, a leading consulting firm that has helped start several distilling companies in Kentucky. Kamer retired from Seagram's and Barton Distillery after a 45-year industry career.
- Joseph J. Magliocco, president and CEO of Michter's Distillery, recreated the Michter's brand and brought it to Kentucky. That lead the way for the historic Whiskey Row revival in Louisville.
- Dean Watts is a former Nelson County Judge-Executive, and was the longest serving judge-executive in Nelson County history. Watts is credited with providing an nurturing economic environment for the bourbon industry to flourish.
- Chester 'Chet' Zoeller is an author, historian and co-founder of Jefferson's Bourbon. Chet Zoeller wrote "Bourbon in Kentucky," a publication of research and findings on nearly 1,000 distillers and brands throughout Kentucky.
- Trey Zoeller is founder, whiskey maker and Chief Strategist of Jefferson's Bourbon, whcih was founded in 1997. Trey Zoeller has crafted several award-winning bourbon and rye expressions using unique techniques.
