LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite being among the first in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon tested positive for the virus.
Harmon said he was vaccinated Monday then discovered Tuesday that his wife had been exposed. Harmon said they were both tested, and their results were positive.
Dr. Joseph Flynn, chief administrative officer for Norton Medical Group, said many misconceptions about the virus are due to the fact that it is still new.
"When you get your shot, the next day, you're not immune," Flynn said. "It usually takes 7-10 days to really have mounted that response. Then after you get your booster, it boosts your immunity further. And about 7-10 days after that, it is felt you have maximum immunity then."
Flynn said this means people who are vaccinated could still develop symptoms and test positive later that week.
"I'm going to go out on a limb here with great assuredness that he did not get the virus with the vaccine," he said. "It was just a timing thing he was exposed."
In a statement, Harmon wrote, "It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday."
Flynn said even once immunity is built, it is believed a vaccinated individual could still carry the virus for a short period of time and be contagious to others.
"People really need to understand this is why it's vital to still wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance even if you just got your vaccine," he said.
Harmon and Flynn said despite Harmon's test result, people should still have faith in the vaccine.
"We've been really involved with this at Norton Healthcare for a long time, and the data is compelling," Flynn said. "It really looks incredible."
Flynn has not yet received the vaccine but said he plans to receive it as soon as he is eligible. He said he will also make sure his family gets vaccinated once it is their turns but knows not everyone in the public is as confident in the vaccine. He said many people have asked him various questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, including possible side effects and if there are any people who shouldn't receive it.
Data shows both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are over 94% effective.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said some minimal side effects like fever, chills, tiredness and headache may occur along with pain and swelling near the application site. To help reduce discomfort, the CDC recommends wearing light-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of water and fluids, applying a clean, cool washcloth over the application site and exercising the arm that received the shot.
Flynn said at this time, he doesn't see a significant reason why most people in the general public shouldn't receive the vaccine. He said if someone is known to have had severe anaphylactic reaction to COVID-19 or to other vaccines, they should discuss whether or not they should get the vaccine with their medical provider first.
Flynn said a common misbelief is that the vaccine purposely infects the host with COVID-19 to build immunity. He said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not contain active virus agents and instead build immunity through messenger proteins that mimic those found on COVID-19. So when the virus is introduced to a patient's system, the body can fight it.
