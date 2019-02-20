2 Kentucky dogs caught on camera stealing owner's Amazon package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky pups are on their owner's naughty list after being caught on camera making off with an Amazon package.
Ashley Craig Hymer of Lexington posted Nest video to her Facebook page. She said she knew Amazon had delivered something, but when she got home, she couldn't find the package.
Hymer said she looked around her yard and found the item on the side porch. The packaging had been torn to shreds, but the stethoscope case inside was fine.
Hymer said her husband joked it would've been funny to see the two Lab pups in action. That's when they consulted the Nest video and saw the whole thing.
The two dogs are siblings.
