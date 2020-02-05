LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Down Under has raised nearly $11,000 in January for the Australia Zoo to help care for animals affected by the wildfires.
Owner Mick McGill said the sanctuary, in Horse Cave, raised $10,743 for the Australia Zoo in January.
The owner said the Kentucky sanctuary also will donate to the zoo 25% of proceeds collected this month.
All of the money raised will be given to the Zoo in March.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky Down Under visitors supporting victims of Australia's wildfires
- Kentucky Down Under to donate half of January proceeds to Australia Zoo amid wildfires
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.