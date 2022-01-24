FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students and teachers could see historic changes from the legislature this session in Frankfort.
Lawmakers discussed the state's budget Monday as schools continue to face daily COVID-19 struggles. And Education Commissioner Jason Glass warned the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact.
"I think we need to be realistic that we're probably looking at several years of working our way out of the disruptions to learning and the student experiences that we've had," Glass said.
The budget and the funding it'll ultimately allocate has the potential to alter school life from school resource officers to kindergarten.
In the House draft, there's an increase of money for school districts with the hope of them using some of the money for teacher raises. In his proposal, Gov. Andy Beshear presented a 5% raise to teachers in his proposed budget.
Some, like Jefferson County Public Schools educator Tyra Walker, are asking lawmakers add in a mandate.
"I don't believe that it will go toward teacher raises, all of them," Walker said. "So just I think the governor made his statement that teachers should get a raise — a 5% raise across the board — and that's what it should go toward."
Walker added that teachers desire even more than 5%, but any raise is better than nothing.
Glass agrees raises are pivotal amid a teacher shortage.
"All of these folks are well overdue for raises," he said. "It's really becoming a crisis."
Glass said with experience as a superintendent, a mandate can put districts in a hard spot.
"From a budgeting perspective, the more flexibility that you can give to the local level is better," he said. "And at the same time, make sure that they've got enough resources to meet all of these needs."
The state's budget likely will continue to fully fund full-day Kindergarten as it did for this school year.
"It creates that stability around kindergarten funding that our schools are have been asking for and that parents of younger kids are really hoping for," Glass said.
In a Republican supermajority, lawmakers likely won't adopt fully funded pre-K, another Beshear suggestion.
In addition, lawmakers are considering a bill that would require school resource officers at Kentucky schools. Glass said if that happens, he hopes the cost associated will be included from the budget.
"I'm a fan of school resource officers. I think they can be incredibly effective," he said. "But we shouldn't just say everybody has to have one and not provide the funding and the supports that actually make that possible."
Overall, Glass said lawmakers have the opportunity to provide relief for an industry that deserves it.
"To all of our teachers and our all of our people working in schools — if they're hourly folks, if they're administrators or in any support role — thank you," Glass said. "They don't hear it enough. This has not been easy from a professional standpoint or a personal standpoint on anyone."
