LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's education commissioner plans to make monthly visits to the state's 53 area technology centers that train students for trades.
Companies hiring for trade jobs across the country are running out of qualified people to hire.
That's why Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis wants to make sure Kentucky puts a special focus on the problem.
The first stop for Lewis was in Shepherdsville Thursday at the Bullitt County Area Technology Center.
Lewis, along with other education officials, will be stopping at different ATC programs in the state each month.
There are 53 Area Technology Centers across Kentucky.
Officials say the program in Bullitt County has recently seen a boom in enrollment over the last few years, nearly tripling in size to more than 400 students.
Lewis says the tours are being held to make sure Kentucky's education system is putting an emphasis on career and technical education.
"Right now, too few of our kids are completing any form of post-secondary education specifically to the types of programs we have at our ATCs," Lewis said. "We have an incredible middle-gap in Kentucky."
During the stops, Lewis will tour the schools and talk with the students who are gearing up to take on the real world.
J.R. Sherrard, a sophomore, says the program at Bullitt County's ATC does exactly that.
"It really prepares you for the real world," Sherrard said. "When you go in the work force, it's just like being in school, it's the same thing."
Lewis also visited ATCs in Nelson County on Thursday. He said he plans to incorporate visits to elementary, middle and high schools in future stops.
