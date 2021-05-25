LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a lost year for Kentucky's largest meeting and convention venues, but the crowds are beginning to return as the COVID-19 crisis eases.
At the Kentucky Exposition Center, crews are setting up for the USA Volleyball Open National Championship. More than 100 teams from across the country are coming to Louisville to compete.
It is one of six events scheduled for the Expo and Convention centers this weekend, making it the biggest weekend since last March. Kentucky Venues President David Beck is optimistic that the rebound has begun.
“It shows that people want to get out, and it's so important to keep the lights on in our business,” Beck said.
The lights were out for Kentucky Venues during the pandemic. In March 2020, there were 26 events scheduled at Expo and Convention centers before the the virus scare hit.
“It went from 26 to zero in a matter of ten days,” Beck said. “We were closed.”
“We're looking at about 80 more events scheduled, already on the books, for this year," he said. "So we're making progress."
But the busy weekend for Kentucky Venues does not mean the tourism industry is all the way back.
“This is all good signs moving in the direction that tourism is coming back slowly — albeit slowly — but definitely coming back,” Louisville Tourism President & CEO Karen Williams said.
Williams said there are 120 events scheduled in Louisville through the summer.
“But when you compare that to 2019, that's still 60% down,” she said.
The tourism industry dropped from 713 groups booked in 2019, with an economic impact of more than $500 million, to 146 groups booked in 2020 for an economic impact of just over $105 million.
Williams said it is going to take time for tourists and event planners to get comfortable again.
“Unfortunately, the convention business and the conferences, we don't see that coming back until the fall, late fall,” Williams said.
In the meantime, Beck said he is encouraged by the “major difference” he has seen so far this year. The big challenge going forward will be finding workers.
“Everybody needs service personnel,” Beck said. “Wages are going up and opportunities are increasing, but it's challenge in the labor area.”
On Wednesday, Kentucky Venues will announce plans for the Kentucky State Fair, which will once again be open to the public.
