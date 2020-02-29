LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're a car enthusiast or just looking to spruce up your current ride, you're in luck this weekend.
The 54th annual KYANA Swap Meet is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Kentucky Expo Center. More than a million square feet of car parts, accessories, tools, classics and antiques are on display and up for purchase.
Vendors from all over the country set up at the annual meet, which has sold out every year since 1983, according to the event's website. The swap meet continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
