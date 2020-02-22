LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The largest indoor carnival in the region is taking place this weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The Louisville Kids Fair and and Indoor Carnival features a carnival area, merry-go-round, inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides and other activities. A portion of each ticket benefits Kosair Charities.
"We do partner with Kosair charities," said Carrie Guzman, executive director of the fair. "Just like with what the event is, it's all about the kids, and so we are really happy to be able to join forces with such a great kids charity."
The Louisville Kids Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
