LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky extended the mail-in renewal option for expiring driver's licenses.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the order minimizes the spread of COVID-19. The past order was set to expire at the end of February.
Anyone looking to renew identification cards, Kentucky driver's licenses and permits can do so through their circuit court clerk by mail or drop off.
The cutoff date is now June 30.
The mail-in option is not available for REAL IDs or new licenses.
