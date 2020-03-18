LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state had extended the eligibility period for public assistance programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP, cash assistance benefits, etc., for three months amid the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Certifications will be automatically extended to three months from the original expiration date for recipients of those public assistance programs, Beshear said, sparing them from having to reapply for their benefits in the next few months. Anyone who may have lost their job will be immediately eligible for Medicaid and should apply, the governor said. Kentucky Health Secretary Eric Friedlander is urging anyone now needing to apply for Medicaid to do so here, and to sign up here for other benefits, like SNAP. Friedlander says they're working to expedite new applications.
"I want everybody to be able to get the health care that they need," Beshear said.
Beshear also said those filing for unemployment in the state need to file on a certain day, based on last name:
- Wednesday, March 18: A-I
- Thursday, March 19: J-R
- Friday, March 20: S-Z and anyone who may have missed their day.
- Next week:
- Sunday: A-D
- Monday: E-H
- Tuesday: I-L
- Wednesday: M-P
- Thursday: Q-U
- Friday: V-Z and anyone who may have missed their day
Here is the schedule for filing for unemployment pic.twitter.com/2hrRLV5V26— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) March 18, 2020
Beshear's announcement came as the state reached 35 positive cases of COVID-19. That includes an 8-month-old in Jefferson County and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's wife.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. The Associated Press also contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.