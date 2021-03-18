LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians now have an extra month to do their taxes.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday he is ordering the Kentucky Department of Revenue to extend the filing deadline to May 17 for individual taxpayers.
This follows the IRS announcement of an extension for federal taxes in response to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This means residents can wait to pay or file their 2020 taxes until May 17 without penalties or interest, regardless of the amount owed.
The governor's office said individual taxpayers who cannot meet the extended deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15.
The extension does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments, those are still due April 15. It also does not apply to corporate income tax, pass-through entities income tax, limited liability income tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax or other types of state taxes.
