LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family of four in Kentucky lost their home in a fire that happened on Christmas morning.
According to WKYT, the fire happened in Wilmore, located in Jessamine County. The area is about 16 miles southwest of Lexington.
WKYT reports that the fire chief stated the father woke up to the smell of smoke around 3 a.m. He went downstairs and found smoke filling the living room around the fireplace.
Officials say the man ran back upstairs and woke up his wife and children and got them out of the home and then called for help.
The family got out of the house safely, but a few pets are not accounted for.
Investigators are not sure about exactly what caused the fire, but think something near the stove or fireplace could have ignited the flames.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.
