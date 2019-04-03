LONDON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Kentucky father is charged with murder, days after a fire that killed his 2-year-old son.
Kentucky State Police had been looking for 26-year-old Vaughn Brock, since the weekend fire at the Marvin Gardens mobile home park in London, Kentucky.
According to the Laurel County Correctional Center website, Brock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with murder, first degree arson, wanton endangerment and public intoxication - controlled substance.
The London Fire Department was sent to the fire at 12:27 a.m. Saturday. After putting out the flames, they learned that 2-year-old Joseph Brock had died while inside the home during the fire, according to KSP.
