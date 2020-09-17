LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky fire ranger who just returned from helping fight an enormous California wildfire said it will take weeks — if not months — to get under control.
Lem Johnson, a chief ranger for the Pineville branch of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, has been fighting the northern California August Complex fire, the state’s largest caused by lightning and dry conditions. It covers about 1,250 square miles, or an area about three times the size of Jefferson County, Kentucky.
Johnson, who helped fight the blaze for 21 days, said its danger zone was so large it took three hours to drive from one side to the other.
"It was a very educational experience for me, because just the complexity level of the fires is enormous," Johnson said. "Because (you had) like 31 fires burning one time, (all trying) to burn in different directions. And so you couldn't just focus on the fire. You're having to watch your back."
Because of the fires’ location and the pandemic, Johnson and the other firefighters had to sleep in tents near the flames, going 16 days without a shower.
"The air quality is horrible," he said. "The smoke is horrible, and you'd cough all night, and it would keep you up at night just coughing and breathing in smoke,” he said. “My head's still a little foggy."
Johnson said that he and the other roughly 40 firefighters who traveled out of state couldn’t have done so without the support they’re receiving in their communities.
"Everybody kind of pitches in around my community," he said. "And other personnel that we send out, I know their community also kind of just helps, you know, feed their pets or feed their dogs."
Johnson said his family does not sleep much while he is gone but he feels it is his job to help people in crisis, according to a story by LEX18.
And those crises are all the more real when face-to-face with the devastation.
"There would be just complete mountains with no trees left. It was just scorched earth." Johnson said.
Johnson the help for communities out West will continue.
"We're sending some more people out there and we have some people out there right now," he said. "And we're just kind of sending everybody as they become available. We're sending them out to help in any way we can."
