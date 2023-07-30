LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Firefighters Association honored fallen heroes at its 102nd annual conference on Sunday.
KFA paid tribute to 58 firefighters who gave their lives in service to their communities at an event held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Prospect.
Organizers said it's a reminder of the dedication and selflessness demonstrated by firefighters in the face of danger.
"These people gave their lives, most of them doing what they do for the communities, we don't look for anything from that but when it's one of our brothers they deserve every bit of it any," said Rick Bobo, President of Kentucky Firefighter's Association.
KFA said it's committed to supporting firefighters across the state.
