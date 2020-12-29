LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Kentucky health officials continues to vaccinate the first batch of citizens for COVID-19, they have identified the next groups of people who will get the shot.
Kentucky's Phase 1A focused on vaccinating all health care workers and long-term care facilities. Phase 1B will work to give the shot to people 70 and older, first responders and K-12 personnel in the state's schools.
About 15 Jefferson County Fire first responders have already received a dose of the vaccine, but many are still without the shot.
"I think it's historical," Jefferson County Fire Public Information Officer Jordan Yuodis said. "I feel fortunate enough to get the vaccine."
The bulk of first responders, along with those 70 and older and K-12 personnel, will likely have the opportunity sometime in early February, the state said.
It's likely Phase 1A and 1B could overlap, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Nonetheless, many school districts are preparing for the arrival of doses.
"We are kind of at the mercy of the manufacturers and what gets sent to the state of Kentucky," Shelby County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg said.
Shelby County Public Schools has collected a list of personnel who want the vaccine when it's available. SCPS said more than 800 said they want it. However, it's still not clear when exactly that will happen or how many doses the districts will be allotted.
"We definitely want to make it available to everybody equitably, but if we have to prioritize, we will be looking at those CDC outlined preexisting conditions, or risk factors," Sugg said.
Beshear urged these groups to remain patient as Phase 1B is largely dependent on when and how many shipments of the vaccine the state gets.
"We gotta make sure, until everybody can get this vaccine, that we do things right all the way to the end," he said Monday.
