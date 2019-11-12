LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Fish and Wildlife has created a new app dedicated to fighting crime against wildlife.
The KFW Law app allows people to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement about crimes related to fish, wildlife and boating. People are also able to report tips through a text messaging system or the internet.
Officials say crime has gone down in communities that use similar technology to report wildlife and environmental crimes, but people are still encouraged to call 911 in an emergency.
