(FOX NEWS) -- A Kentucky fisherman was in for a big surprise when he reeled in a giant catch that looks a lot like a goldfish.
Hunter Anderson, who works at a bait and tackle shop in Danville, was out with his girlfriend Saturday when they decided to cast a line into a pond known to contain large koi and goldfish, WKYT reports.
Anderson told Fox News he used a Cashion rod but didn’t have any bait, so instead he used a piece of Lee’s Famous Recipe biscuit.
While the fish initially took the bait, Anderson, an avid fisherman, said the fish he estimates to be around 20 pounds put up a struggle.
“This fish was different. It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought. It never ever wanted to give up. I’m lucky I got it in. But I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it,” he said.
His sister shared a photo of the unbelievable catch on social media, which quickly went viral.
“What you are witnessing is NOT national geographic! It is not a stolen image or edited photo! This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be.... that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!! ...I swear, I thought you were dead bubbles!!! lol lol. Caught in danville ky y'all!! Oh my gosh don't flush your pets!” she wrote.
After capturing the photo of his astonishing feat, Anderson released the fish back into the pond where it swam away.
“I wanted to make sure it got back to the water safely so maybe a kid can catch it someday and be as happy as I was,” he said.
