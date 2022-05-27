LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual flea market is returning to the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend.
The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular features 500 booths that include antiques, jewelry, toys, clothing, household goods, food, collectibles and more.
It started on Friday. It goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, followed by 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.
It's held at the West Wing at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Admission is free and open to the public, but parking costs $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus. People who park receive $5 cash back with any purchase.
